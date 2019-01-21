Banbury pub agrees new terms with police for closing times

Management at a Banbury pub have agreed new closing times with the police after serving a man six shots of extremely-strong alcohol.

JT Davies, in Market Place, had applied to stay open until as late as 3am on some days, according to a change of licence application that was due to be discussed next week.

But on Thursday, the pub and police agreed on terms, so a hearing will no longer be necessary.

The pub will now stay open until 1am on Mondays – its application was originally to stay open until 3am.

Between Tuesdays and Thursdays it will be able to remain open until 2am and until 2.30am at weekends.

It had initially wanted to stay open until 3am at weekends.

The pub will also be allowed to play recorded music until 1am from Mondays to Thursdays and at 2.30am at weekends.

A Cherwell District Council report noted the man had been served six shots of 75 per cent abv alcohol and was removed by police officers on the afternoon of November 13, last year.

In another incident last month, a woman was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

The Thames Valley Police report stated there appeared to be ‘issues with staff training’ at the pub.

The district council said police officers were called to the pub in December to a fight in the pub’s garden – but it had ‘dispersed’ before they arrived.

Police don’t want Banbury pub to open later after trouble