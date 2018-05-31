Banbury linen supplier employee praised in inaugural company awards

A member of staff at the Banbury site for a national linen supplier has been praised in his company’s first ever ‘employee of the year awards’.

Evan Nash is one of just nine members of staff out of 1,450 employees across Clean’s eight UK sites to win an award.

Evan, who has worked at CLEAN across two stints for 13 years, was picked for the positive attitude shown in his role, which sees him lead the site’s production team.

The Clean site on Beaumont Road in Banbury launders bed linen, towels and table linen as well as workwear for customers in Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and the West Midlands.

Chief executive Jason Miller said: “Evan has consistently demonstrated behaviours that support CLEAN’s vision and values, and has played a key part in supporting the transformation of the site’s operating performance, with improved productivity and increased customer service levels. He is a credit to Clean Banbury and the company as a whole.”

Evan was presented with his award by the company’s chief people officer, Sarah Cooper, and site director Graeme Andrews at Clean Banbury.

He said: “It makes me feel appreciated for the work that I do.

“I love the challenge of the operation and working with such a diverse team.

“I have been able to achieve a promotion to team leader and have been learning new skills, which I hope will allow me to achieve further promotions in the future.”

