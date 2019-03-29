Banbury legal firm bolsters data rules expertise

A leading law firm in Banbury has strengthened its data protection expertise.

Spratt Endicott Solicitors, based in Linden House, in Bar Street, has announced that its risk, quality and compliance manager, Rachael Eyre, has just obtained the Practitioner Certificate in Data Protection.

Ms Eyre has been instrumental in ensuring the law firm complies with all aspects of business regulation, including General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), money laundering, fraud, SRA regulations and more.

She said: “GDPR is a big evolutionary step in data protection law, and there has been a lot of misinformation and fear mongering. It was the right time to undertake the course.”

John Spratt, chairman and director at Spratt Endicott, said: “Ensuring that we and our clients are compliant with the latest data protection regulations is hugely important for all of us.”