Banbury law firm strengthens commercial team

A leading law firm in Banbury has announced a new appointment to bolster its commercial team.

Brethertons, of Strathmore House, Waterperry Court, Middleton Road, has named Sukhdeep Thandi as a new company commercial

solicitor to its team of legal specialists.

She joins from an energy company where she was working as an in house lawyer.

She said: “I am very excited by this opportunity to come and work for a firm with a strong reputation such as Brethertons.”

Shaun Jardine, chief executive and director of legal services – corporate, said: “Sukhdeep’s appointment adds to the depth of experience and knowledge in the commercial team and will enable us to expand this growing practice area.”