Banbury KFC closed as restaurant runs out of chicken

KFC in Banbury town centre is shut after failing to receive a chicken delivery.

The popular fast-food chain has closed restaurants across the country, including the one on High Street, with bosses citing a ‘delivery hiccup’ as the cause.

The company says it is now investigating how many stores have been affected.

In a statement, a KFC spokesman said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.”