Banbury jewellers moves into sparkling new shop

A long-standing Banbury jewellers moved into a sparkling new shop next door giving the owners more space to give a more personal touch.

Watermans Goldsmiths and Jewellers reopened in the space formerly occupied by Banbury Bags and Baggage on Saturday (January 6).

The move means the owners of the jewellers, which has been on Parsons Street for more than 25 years, Vicki and Simeon Lewis can put their own stamp on the business after taking over from the founders five years ago.

Vicki said they are excited to be able to offer more to customers by growing the business.

“We never really felt the business was ours because of the amount of time it’s been around, we’ve sort of been in the shadow of the old building,” she said.

“So now we’re in a new building it will be all ours. We’re going to keep the name as it’s a well-established business but we can now put our mark on it.”

The neighbouring shop’s lease became available last year and the couple took the opportunity to expand as the new premises is bigger.

Simoeon’s skill as a goldsmith means he can make bespoke jewellery in store which he more room for.

The extra space also means they can provide a more personal service by having private rooms for consultations about engagements and alterations.

“When people used to come in, they would have to be served at the counter which was a bit awkward,” Vicki said.

“But now we can take them to a different room so we can give that one-to-one service we’ve never been able to before. It’s really exciting that we can grow the business.”