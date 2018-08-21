Banbury Hobbycraft sets the bar

Banbury residents queued up from 8am last Saturday to be the first to shop in the new Hobbycraft store in the Banbury Cross retail park.

The turn out for the grand opening of the Banbury Hobbycraft was so good that it generated the most sales the company had had during any previous store opening day.

The shop was officially opened by Banbury Mayor, Councillor Shaida Hussain, along with local brownies, who helped out with the ribbon cutting.

One of 15 new staff, Tina, said: “I can’t wait to get started and to be part of the Hobbycraft Banbury team. I love knitting in my spare time and look forward to sharing my knowledge with customers.”

The first 100 customers were gifted with free goody bags which included a glue gun, gems pack, card pack and wooden tile letter toppers. There was also face painting and a decopatch workshop.

Chris Hancox, store manager, said: “We can’t wait to get started at our new store. Our creative team is ready to share and inspire customers, providing a unique experience whilst highlighting our amazing products.”