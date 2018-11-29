Banbury Gateway shoppers can get a free reusable cup

Shoppers at Banbury Gateway can get a free reusable cup as the retail park bids to help the environment for this weekend only.

All people have to do is spend £30 or more at any of the shops and take their receipts to the Cup2Keep team located outside Primark from 11am until 3pm on Saturday and Sunday (December 1 and 2).

The receipts will then be stamped in exchange for a brand-new KeepCup as part of Banbury Gateway Shopping Park's Cup2Keep scheme.

Nicole Campbell from The Crown Estate, which owns the park, said: “Our Cup2Keep initiative has so many benefits and by simply using your new cup you can help reduce landfill waste from single-use coffee and tea cups.

“At Banbury Gateway Shopping Park we want to do as much as we can to be more sustainable as well as encourage our shoppers to do the same.

"We can all reduce our plastic pollution footprint and if everyone does their bit then we will ultimately start to make a difference.

“What’s more, in support of reusable cups, Banbury Gateway Shopping Park has also teamed up with Starbucks and Costa at the shopping park to reward shoppers with one of our sustainable cups, by offering 25p off every hot beverage.

"Costa is also offering 25p off every cold beverage.”

The KeepCup has been carefully developed to ensure that every step of its manufacturing process has limited impact.

When it finally comes time to replace it with a new one, it can also be recycled.

To be a part of the campaign or have your say use #BanburyCares or visit www.banburygateway.co.uk