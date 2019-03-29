Banbury firm tops national customer satisfaction survey

A leading company in Banbury has topped a national customer satisfaction survey.

HomeServe, one of the UK’s leading home assistance providers, is leading the way for the UK Customer Satis-faction Index (UKCSI) for most improved customer satisfaction in the services industry.

In the latest independent survey, HomeServe, based at Cherwell Business Village, Southam Road, has increased its overall customer satisfaction rating to 77.1, higher than the average satisfaction score for the industry as a whole.

The survey is compiled twice yearly by the Institute of Customer Service and shows that HomeServe has improved by 4.2 points in satisfaction on the previous year.

Greg Phillips, director of customer experience at HomeServe, said: “Our aim is to make our customers’ lives easier, so we are really proud to have achieved the most improved rise in customer satisfaction in our industry.

“Our Customer Charter helps ensure the service we provide to our customers is effortless for them – these results show that we are delivering on our customer promises, but we will continue to work on constantly looking at ways we can improve our customer experience.”

Jo Causon, chief executive of the Institute of Customer Service, said it was important for companies to meet more than just the basic customer priorities for a profitable business return.

She said: “In today’s complex world, it is vital organisations get the basics right first: efficiency of service, complaint handling and the actual customer experience.

“On top of this, consumers are placing growing importance on trust, transparency, emotional connection and ethical behaviour.”

She added: “Our research shows there’s a compelling argument for meeting both these types of customer priorities for a profitable business return.”

The Institute of Customer Service is the national measure of customer satisfaction.

It rates customer satisfaction at a national, sector and organisational level by using the views of 10,000 consumers on 247 brands.