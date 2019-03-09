Banbury finance firm is one of UK’s best employers

A financial services company headquartered in Banbury has been named as one of the UK’s best employers.

Bibby Financial Services, which is based at Pembroke House, in Banbury Business Park, has been ranked 42nd in the Sunday Times’ 100 best companies to work for.

It is the eighth time the company has been included in the list and last year it was ranked 48th.

David Postings, global chief executive for Bibby Financial Services, which last year provided more than £3.4 billion to small and medium sized enterprises across the UK, said: “Being a great place to work is a key pillar of our strategy, so being recognised amongst the UK’s top employers for the eighth time is a massive achievement.”

The list is compiled for the Sunday Times by Best Companies and businesses are ranked on criteria, including charitable giving, personal development and employee well-being. This is the sixth consecutive occasion BFS has featured in the top 100 companies.

Mr Postings said: “We know that by having dedicated and engaged colleagues, we provide excellent service to our clients and contribute positively to the communities in which we work.

“Attracting and retaining industry-leading talent is, therefore, critical to our success and the Sunday Times Best Companies award demonstrates that our strategy is working.

“This award is testament to our colleagues, not just in the UK, but across the world for their continued hard work and commitment.”

Over the last year, staff at Bibby Financial Services have contributed more than £120,000 to charity, including match-funding from parent company, the Bibby Line Group.

Bibby Financial Services supports more than 7,000 businesses in the UK and more than 10,500 worldwide.

It has 19 local offices in the UK.