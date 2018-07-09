Banbury entrepreneur celebrating 10 years of success

A Banbury entrepreneur is celebrating 10 years since starting her baby accessories brand.

Caroline Taylor founded Muslinz in 2008 and is ‘over the moon’ that her brand has reached such a significant milestone.

Caroline designs and manufactures high quality 100 per cent cotton and bamboo/organic cotton muslin squares and dribble bibs, swaddles, prefold nappies and terry squares from her warehouse in Adderbury.

She set up MuslinZ after having her own children, to fill a gap in the market for quality muslins at an affordable price.

Caroline said: “My three children were all big users of muslin squares and became very attached to them. The only problem was I was left unimpressed with the quality of muslin squares on the high street. I wanted a quality product that would wash well, be soft yet hard wearing and be available at an affordable price.”

With a background in freight forwarding organising imports and exports for some very large international companies, this experience proved invaluable in helping her manufacture her own products.

Caroline said: “When setting up MuslinZ, the first three years I spent researching what materials were available, speaking to factories and looking at hundreds and hundreds of fabric samples.

“I then did many, many wash tests! Eventually, after I was totally satisfied, our first muslin squares hit the market. My aim is to ensure that all of our products are of consistently high quality. Our muslin products are made with a muslin fabric that has little shrinkage, doesn’t crinkle when it’s washed and actually gets softer the more it is used.

“I would definitely encourage other women to follow this path. I set up my business when I had my first child as it was something I could do that meant I could spend more time with him.”