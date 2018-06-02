Banbury Coffee Shop offers gourmet cuppa

Banbury now has its first dedicated independent gourmet coffee shop.

The Rustic Bean, on Parson’s Street, opened on Bank Holiday Monday and owner Stacy Parsons is confident that attention to detail and scientific brewing techniques will prove a success.

Stacy said: “I wanted to do something like this for two or three years. I want it to be a coffee shop, my USP is coffee. Not a cafe but a coffee shop.

“You’ll always get your Costa and Neros but there are no indy coffee shops, they are all tea rooms or cafes.”

Stacy has invested months researching the latest innovations in coffee brewing and has sourced the finest beans.

Stacy said: “I’m using a bean called Square Mile. People are raving in London about this so I tried it and thought this is beautiful.”

Information boards inform the drinker where the coffee beans are grown and when they arrived in the country.

A perfect bean needs to be ground and brewed perfectly and Stacy has outfitted the Rustic Bean with space age technology to achieve this.

Stacy said: “To get the perfect coffee you need to aim for the extraction of the water to go through the bean in 28 to 32 seconds and have a weight of 38 grams of coffee in the cup. Before that it’s sour and anything after is bitter.”