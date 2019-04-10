Banbury car park closures mark Castle Quay progress

Hundreds of car parking spaces in the centre of Banbury will close from next week as preparations for construction work on the new Castle Quay development begin.

The south multi-storey car park will see 41 external spaces begin to close from Monday, April 15, with the remaining car park unaffected.

This is to allow archaeological investigations to take place in advance of works beginning on the development.

And the whole of the north multi-storey car park’s 300 spaces will be closed from Monday, April 29.

Internal works will be taking place to the north multi-storey car park in preparation for its demolition and further details of the timings of this will be shared nearer the time.

Adele Taylor, Cherwell District Council’s executive director of finance, said: “We are working towards a Banbury that attracts the best new retailers and restaurants and it is important that we have the infrastructure to support this.

“The Castle Quay development will make Banbury a more attractive destination for investment, future-proofing the town centre economy.”

She added: “Developments such as Castle Quay form part of a wider vision to make the town a more prosperous place in which to live and work.”

Alternative long stay parking will be available at Compton Road, Bolton Road and Riverside car parks.

Short stay parking of up to three hours is available at Chamberlaine Court and The Mill Arts Centre, alternative blue badge bays are available in Bolton Road and Riverside car parks.

Visitors to Banbury will be notified of the alternative parking arrangements by signage situated on several of the main roads into the town.

Parking updates and a parking Q&A will also be posted on the Castle Quay website, www.castlequay.co.uk/cq-development and Cherwell District Council’s website, www.cherwell.gov.uk in addition to notices around the centre.