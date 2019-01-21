Banbury bingo hall 'excited' for fresh start with rebranding

The management at Gala Bingo in Banbury are 'excited' ahead of a rebrand which will see more community involvement and support from the website.

The Bolton Road club will become Buzz Bingo on Friday, February 8, with its longest-serving staff member and customer cutting the ribbon.

The Banbury branch of Gala Bingo has had to wait three months before finding out if it was one of 125 across the country to change to Buzz and not close.

General manager Dan Plowman said they were confident they would stay open but added that he and his team are looking forward to the fresh start.

"Going forward, it's exciting in terms of the community it's a good thing for Banbury and goes with our core values as the company, Buzz Bingo," he said.

"We're trying to work with the community as well locally so it's an exciting time for the club and Banbury, we are looking forward to it, very much so."

One major boost is that, unlike Gala Bingo Online, Buzz Bingo Online will support the branch financially so anyone who cannot make it to the club but plays online, will be contributing towards the club.

Other additions with the rebrand is more live music nights and community engagement, with events for people with Alzheimer's and carers in the calendar.

Mr Plowman said this means they are 'not just about bingo' with people who are not so interested in playing can still come and enjoy themselves.

For more information, call the club on 01295 264829 or email banbury.club@galaleisure.com. Alternatively visit www.galabingoclubs.co.uk or the Facebook page.