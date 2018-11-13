Banbury accountants recruit to add to staff numbers

A leading accountancy practice in Banbury has just recruited 16 extra members of staff.

Whitley Stimpson, which has offices in Hightown Road, says seven of the new intake are trainees.

The new recruitment comes as the company, which also has offices in Bicester, High Wycombe and Witney, and already employs more than 100 people, reports a growth in its workload.

Tracy Williams, human resources manager, said: “This recruitment really reflects the considerable growth of the company in every area.

“As well as trainees, the appointments include two receptionists, a network support engineer, an HR assistant, administrators and a senior manager.

She added: “We have a strong history of supporting professional development, evident from the number of new trainees we employ each year and in the firm’s ability to attract and retain the best.

“Moreover, we continue to attract key staff from other accountancy firms within the top 50.

“And even with our recent influx of new employees we are always on the lookout for staff with the right experience and excellent interpersonal skills, across all aspects of the business, to grow our practice further.”

The new recruitment is the latest move in an expansion that has seen the company grow from 61 employees four years ago, to 101 this year.

Ms Williams said: “In 2016 we employed our first apprentice, in 2018 eight trainees have been employed under the apprenticeship scheme, including one, who is one of the first Payroll Apprentices in the country.

“We have a fantastic staff retention rate, and this year 14 employees will celebrate their 20th anniversary with the company.

“Next year a further five staff members will reach two decades of service.”

Whitley Stimpson has just been named among the UK’s top accountancy firms for the fifth year in a row by the Accountancy Age magazine.

The findings are largely based on feedback from staff to its highly regarded 50+50 survey.