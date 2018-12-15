Award winning Banbury company expanding its operations

Tapper Interiors has bought a new warehouse at the Industrial Ownership Centre (IO Centre) on the Wildmere Road Industrial Estate.

The family-owned business, which was founded in 1984, specialises in commercial property fit-outs with particular expertise in ceilings and partitions.

The new premises, which include a 12,235 sq ft detached warehouse/industrial building, were built 16 years ago as part of the Industrial Ownership development.

The buildings will provide Tapper Interiors with a high quality production showroom plus much needed storage accommodation.

Tapper Interiors will sit alongside Storagebase, The Tigers Group and The Gazebo Shop, which are among the other occupiers of the IO Centre.

Mike Tapper, managing director of Tapper Interiors, said: “The move facilitates the growth of our operations, giving scope for staff expansion and improved warehouse operations, including a new joinery workshop.”

The company has expanded its range of fit out services.

Its clients include Oxford University, Lexus, Triumph, Kärcher plus a large range of local and national main contractors, local authorities and schools.

The sale was overseen by White Commercial Surveyors.

Harvey White, commercial property negotiator, said: “The centre is prominently situated at junction 11 of the London to Birmingham M40 motorway.

“White Commercial has acted as advisers at the IO scheme since its development in 2002 and has been involved in all the industrial transactions over the past 16 years.

The development’s close proximity to junction 11 of the M40 London to Birmingham motorway has helped ensure it is always a focal point of interest to companies seeking to relocate or expand.”

Mr White said the latest sale of premises at the centre follows other successful sales for White Commercial, which include the sale of the centre’s Unit 3 - an 8,000 sq ft building in the summer.