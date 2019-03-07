Apprentices wanted for Banbury build

A Banbury housebuilder is marking National Apprenticeship Week (4-8 March) with an announcement that it is recruiting six apprentices.

Successful applicants will work across Redrow Homes South Midlands developments which includes Bloxham Vale on Bloxham Road. The apprenticeships will allow students with a passion for construction to build their vocational skills, focusing on many aspects of house building, including bricklaying, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, groundworks, drylining and decorating.

Just one of the skills an apprenticeship within the construction industry could teach you

John Mann, managing director of Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to apprenticeships, we ensure a number of spaces are made available annually.

"This gives ambitious students the chance to step straight into a career while they continue to learn. A large proportion choose to continue to work on Redrow Homes developments, becoming experts in their field as a result - it’s fantastic to have seen so many success stories over the years.”

The intake follows the launch of part one of Redrow’s third annual report on skills and apprentices, which has been launched ahead of National Apprenticeship Week.

The report found that almost three quarters, 73 per cent, of construction sector small and medium enterprises (SMEs), currently employ apprentices, much higher than the proportion of SMEs employing apprentices across all sectors, which stands at 65 percent.

Currently apprentices account for 10 per cent of all Redrow employees. Redrow believes apprentices are future business founders and owners, particularly within the construction sector, and it is vital that SMEs are able to employ and train apprentices to sustain this cycle of success.

Karen Jones, Group HR director at Redrow, said: “In our experience, apprentices add considerable value in construction businesses and it’s an invaluable way to learn a trade or other skill.

“Apprentices working through the ranks in businesses today aspire to own their own business in the future. When we asked the apprentices at Redrow, 56 per cent said they have an ambition to set up their own venture in future. We want to see even more apprentices coming up through the system, but they need help.

She added: “With just six per cent of all apprenticeship starts in construction-related areas in 2017/2018, we feel there is real opportunity to encourage more young people into careers in construction via apprenticeships and thereby safeguard the future of our economy’s lifeblood, small and medium enterprises.”

Students can apply to Redrow Homes South Midland’s apprenticeship scheme by visiting: www.apply.redrowcareers.co.uk/vacancies.