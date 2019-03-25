A Banbury bakery teams up with a leading high street retailer

Fine Lady Bakeries has joined forces with Aldi to develop four new buns for their Specially Selected range that celebrate the best of British flavours - Rhubarb & Custard, Salted Caramel & Belgian Chocolate, Very Berry and Blueberry, which will be showcased this Easter.

Fine Lady, which has worked with Aldi since 2003, will also supply all of Aldi’s own-label hot cross buns which includes the Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns, declared the best on the market in Good Housekeeping’s annual Easter taste test.

Banbury baker releases a new line of hot cross buns

David Howlett, joint managing director at Fine Lady Bakeries, said: “For our new range we wanted to add a twist to the classic hot cross bun. We’ve worked with Aldi to capture some of the nation’s favourite flavours in our buns for shoppers to enjoy this Easter.

“The long-term partnership we have with Aldi has helped us to grow all aspects of our business without compromising on the quality of our products, and we look forward to working with them to develop further in the future.”

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: “Working with British suppliers has been a key factor in our growth. It’s great to see Fine Lady Bakeries growing with our support, and we’re confident our shoppers will love this year’s hot cross buns just as much as we do.”

In addition to the 22million hot cross buns it will supply this Easter, Fine Lady Bakeries also provides a million loaves of bread to Aldi stores every week as part of the ongoing, partnership.

Customers can find all variants of hot cross buns in all Aldi stores, including the following stores local to Fine Lady Bakeries headquarters: