Bus roadshow to tour county as Oxfordshire Plan 2050 consultation begins

The bus roadshow will soon be touring the county seeking the views of Oxfordshire residents.

For five days from Monday, February 18, the Oxford Bus Company vehicle will be visiting towns and villages to encourage people to have their say on the Oxfordshire Plan 2050.

The Plan is part of the £215m Housing & Growth Deal agreed by the Oxfordshire Growth Board with the Government, and is being formed by all Oxfordshire’s authorities.

It will set out aspirations for the county’s future and consider how best to deliver new homes and infrastructure and other improvements to achieve these for a better quality of

life for all.

The Oxfordshire Growth Board want to make sure the Plan reflects what is important to Oxfordshire communities, organisations and businesses and include their views at the earliest stage of the plan-making process.

The first draft of the document will be online between Feb 11 and March 25, allowing people to leave comments.The roadshow will also give people the chance to talk to the team working on the Plan, find out more, learn what is in the consultation document and share their thoughts.

Touring during half-term week, the tour will also feature a range of family fun activities such as arts and craft, pedal generators, rowing machines and more on offer at each

roadshow location.

Following the bus tour, there will be five further drop-in exhibitions across the county during the consultation period, including Banbury, where the team will again be on hand to help with any queries.

Councillor James Mills, chair of the Oxfordshire Plan member sub-group and leader of West Oxfordshire District Council, said: “This is the start of the conversation as we begin to

think about what we want our county to look like in 2050."

The tour bus will be at the Chipping Norton leisure centre on Wednesday, February 20 between 9am and 11.30am.

Banbury's town hall will host a 2050 Plan exhibition on Wednesday, March 13 between 3pm and 8pm.

For more information on the plan and the Oxfordshire Growth Board visit their website.