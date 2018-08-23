Bus driver will be taking to the streets - by foot - to raise money for new community bus

A volunteer bus driver will be putting herself in her customers’ shoes when she ‘runs for the bus’ on October 7.

Helen Christie, who drives for OurBus Bartons, is running the Oxford Half Marathon to help raise funds for a new community bus.

She’ll be wearing a limited edition ‘Run for Our Bus’ running vest to publicise the service’s fundraising campaign.

She said: “This is a very special community service and I’m very proud to support it. This is my first half-marathon and I have been training hard!”

OurBus Bartons is a registered company and charity and has been serving its community since Oxfordshire County Council withdrew subsidies for some bus routes in cost cutting measures.

Over the last two years, the service has taken over 10,000 passengers to work, college, medical centres or for shopping and completed 60 hire jobs.

Chair of OurBus Bartons management team, Ken Caldwell, said: “We rely on volunteer drivers and a couple of older vehicles to run our busy timetable and provide our popular hire service. Last summer, we launched our appeal to purchase our first new bus. We have already raised a third of our £100k target and are delighted to have our first runner signed up through our website. We know a lot of people do running events for charity, we’re hoping to get more runners involved with ours.”

Support Helen on her My Donate page or donate to the ‘new bus’ campaign through the service’s website or Facebook page where you can let them know if you would like to ‘run for the bus’.