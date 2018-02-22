Burial fees for under-17s could be scrapped in Banbury

Burial fees for children aged 16 and under could be abolished in Banbury cemeteries after councillors unanimously backed the Labour Party proposal.

Cllr Sean Woodcock proposed a motion calling for free burials for under-16s at the Banbury Town Council meeting on Tuesday (February 21).

Council leader Kieron Mallon suggested increasing it to include 16-year-olds and the motion was passed, with officers investigating the costs and implications ahead of next year’s budget.

Cllr Woodcock said: “I am delighted that the council has voted in favour of the principle of free burials for Banbury children aged 16 and under.

“In doing this Banbury is setting an example for others. The fact that the vote was unanimous equally makes it something which every single councillor can be proud of.”

For 2017/18, it costs £35 to bury a baby a month old or younger, £55 for a child aged month-old to four-years-old, £80 for a child aged between five and 11 years-old, £385 over-12s and £35 for child ashes.

From April, the prices go up by £5 for all except five to 11 year-olds which will stay the same and over-12s which will go up by £10.

Cllr Mallon added: “The council has come together on this important and emotive issue and has voted to look at the proposal in greater detail.

“Free burials for children aged 16 and under is something that already happens in some parts of the UK and I’m pleased Banbury could be joining those forward-thinking councils.”