Bumblebee and Optimus Prime wow Castle Quay shoppers

Bumblebee and Optimus Prime posed for photos and wowed the shoppers in Banbury town centre on Saturday (April 13).

The two 3m-tall Transformers proved hugely popular with fans of all ages at Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

A 2.6m-tall Bumblebee impresses at Castle Quay Shopping Centre NNL-190415-162350001

Centre manager Paul Jackson said: “We were delighted to welcome so many dedicated Transformers fans to the centre, and Bumblebee and Optimus Prime certainly didn’t let us down!

“The day was a great success, seeing shoppers of all ages enjoy having the chance to meet the eye-catching robots!”

A mini farm is coming to Castle Quay this Saturday for Easter, as well as face-painting and a treasure hunt with centre mascot Sunny the Duck.

Families will have to track down eight pictures of the lovable mascot hidden in shop windows around the centre for the chance to win a £50 voucher from any store of their choice.

Optimus Prime at Castle Quay NNL-190415-162401001