Bridge repairs finally starting inspires another song

A new song has been written to mark the start of repairs to a bridge which has been shut since April leaving villagers furious.

Eydon musician Stan ‘The Man’ Shenton penned a tune to protest against the closure, as it may not have reopened for 12 months.

Northamptonshire County Council now says work is expected to finish on December 17, having begun on November 19 .

Stan’s latest song lightheartedly takes umbrage at the alleged lack of communication and respect for villagers during the closure from Cllr Ian Morris and others.

Eydon Action Group spokesman Roddy Owen-Smith said: “The level of coordination and ownership in this situation has been nothing short of woeful.

“The roads surrounding the villages are unfit for purpose due to increased level of traffic, including heavy vehicles, on what were already roads that were bad. These roads will become impassable if we have a harsh winter!

“These calls have fallen on deaf ears despite numerous requests being sent directly to Ian Morris.”

The road to Culworth was shut after a car crashed into the bridge at Blackbird Hill Farm on April 2.

The closure created a long diversion on roads littered with potholes, causing damaged cars and loss of earnings, Mr Owen-Smith said.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said the closure was necessary at the bridge for safety reasons.

“Both Eydon and Culworth parish councils have been kept informed of progress and were notified of the start of the works,” he added.

Stan will be premiering his song at the Royal Oak in Eydon at 8pm tomorrow (Friday).