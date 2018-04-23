Brave Wardington teenager taking on skydive for alopecia charity

A teenage girl with alopecia from Wardington will be celebrating her 16th birthday with a difference by taking the plunge from an aeroplane.

Hannah Phillips is doing a sponsored skydive at Hinton-in-the-Hedges airfield to raise money for Alopecia UK on Saturday, April 28.

The 15-year-old, whose birthday is tomorrw (Tuesday), has already raised more than £1,700 for the charity and hopes to raise awareness of the condition.

“I have had alopecia since I was seven years old which progressed to alopecia universalis two years ago.

“No one knows what causes it and there is no cure. It started off as slight hair loss when I was seven and eight.

“It would come and go, then at the age of 13, my hair started coming out in clumps and didn’t grow back.

“I wait in anticipation for it to come back, however, doctors are unsure if it will.

“I first started wearing a wig in year nine and had lots of support from my parents, family and wonderful friends, now after two years I feel a lot more confident but it is still work in progress.”

Despite having to wear a wig, Hannah remains sporty and active as she plays hockey for Banbury Ladies third team, skis for Midland Ski Club and dances with Acushla Highland Dance School.

Hannah’s mother Jane said: “She has coped with the condition remarkably well as most girls consider how they look at this age as very important and we have supported her through this.

“As a parent it’s hard as you can’t give her hair back, which is what every girl wants in her teenage years.”

To support Hannah’s cause, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannahphillipsx.