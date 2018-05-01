Brailes welcomes holiday visitors for the Three Hills Walk

Bank holiday Monday gives walkers the chance to take in seven miles of beautiful Warwickshire countryside when the Brailes Three Hills Walk takes place.

Last year’s event was a big success as villagers and visitors alike joined the walk and enjoyed the entertainments at the finish.

Organisers are hoping for good holiday weather and a big turnout. The forecast for Monday is 19 degrees with sunny intervals and breezy.

Press spokesman Caroline Andrew said: “Following the success of last years Brailes Three Hills Walk, the organisers are delighted to once again run this popular event on May Bank holiday Monday.

“Last year’s event was attended by well over 1000 walkers. Valuable funds were raised for Brailes Primary School and Brailes Sports Pavilion. The walk allows access by private land owners to the top of Brailes Hill, a landmark seen from miles around. It incorporates Castle Hill, Brailes Hill and Mine Hill , in all approximately seven miles.”

The walk starts at Brailes Village Hall (OX15 5AS) between 9am - 11am.

There is a charge of £5 for adults and £1 for children. Suitable footwear is recommended. Dogs are welcome on leads.

Ms Andrew said: “Following the walk, the Three Hills Barbecue will be run and supplied by award-winning Paddock Farm Butchery using local produce. There is a bar and there will be teas and homemade cakes.

“All walkers who return their start card are entered into the free raffle with some great prizes on offer.”

For more information facebook Brailes 3 Hills Walk or telephone 07800 771368.