Brailes teacher dons her running shoes to fight brain cancer

A Brailes Primary School teacher who lost one friend to a brain tumour and has had a further two friends diagnosed with the condition, has been inspired to run the London Marathon for brain tumour research.

Vicki Salmon, 39, a nursery and reception teacher, ran the event in 2007 but it was friend, Ben Lindon, diagnosed with a brain tumour ten years ago, who inspired her to don her running shoes again.

Vicki said: “Since my marathon challenge in 2007, apart from running around after my children, teaching PE and launching a kids’ marathon at school I haven’t managed to keep up jogging.

“I have been so inspired by Ben’s determination, how he has coped with all the obstacles life has thrown him.

“Amazingly he has undertaken fundraising challenges of his own for Brain Tumour Research including the London Marathon and cycling from John O’ Groats to Land’s End and raised tens of thousands.

“With two further friends affected I decided it was high time I helped make a difference for patients diagnosed with the biggest cancer killer of the under 40s.”

The marathon takes place on Sunday, April 28 when Vicki will join thousands of others in the 26.2-mile event.

Paula Rastrick, community fundraising manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Sadly, the disease kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. We cannot allow this desperate situation to continue.”