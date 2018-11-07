Brackley Town Hall adorned with thousands of poppies for Armistice centenary

Brackley Town Hall has been covered with more than 10,000 poppies handmade by more than 240 volunteers for the Armistice centenary.

Cascades of flowers sewed onto netting adorn the building and steps, while knitted poppies decorate the bollards, lamp posts and fencing.

Brackley Town Hall has been decorated with cascades of poppies for the Armistice centenary NNL-180711-141442001

A Brackley Town Council spokesman said: “Thank you to all of our residents who contributed, time, effort and materials – 10,245 poppies produced with love to remember the fallen in this very special year.”

Councillors originally planned to have a ‘poppy mile’ to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, but the realisation that the flowers do not usually prosper in November resulted in a rethink.

So the call went out in late spring for volunteers to knit, sew, crochet, or make by any means, poppies for a display in the town centre.

The Brackley Knit and Natter Group members have done their best along with residential homes, schools, Brownies and Rainbows and many more, including some made in the USA, France and beyond.

For the past week, the lower hall was home to a ‘sewing bee’ made up of further volunteers sewing the poppies onto netting to create the grand finale for the recently-refurbished town hall.