Brackley seek new councillor

Following the recent resignation of Jim Broomfield, the Brackley Town Council seeking a new councillor to replace him.

Any local resident who would like to apply should complete the application form downloadable from their website, and return it to the town clerk by Thursday, January 31.

Successful applicants will be asked to attend the council meeting on Monday, February 4 and speak to councillors about themselves and the reasons why they wish to become a councillor.

The successful candidate will take up their place immediately following the co-option by councillors.

The changes to local government within Northamptonshire mean that the elections that were due to take place in May 2019 have now been postponed until May 2020, so the new councillors will serve a little over a year in the role.

For any further help or information. please contact the town Clerk.