Brackley Sea Cadets facing closure

Brackley Sea Cadets face closure in the New Year if they cannot secure volunteers to help run the club.

Training Ship Tidespring opened in 2015 and has since become one of the town’s most popular youth organisations but are struggling to find volunteers to help run the unit.

The Sea Cadet scheme provides 10 to 18-year-olds the chance to experience activities such as sailing, windsurfing and powerboating to rock climbing, camping, and music to learn teamwork, respect, loyalty, self-confidence, commitment, self-discipline and honesty.

Lieutenant Chris Read, the Commanding Officer of Northampton Sea Cadets who is currently supporting the Brackley unit, said: “Without more adult volunteers the unit is set to struggle and possibly close in 2019, which is a real shame because the Sea Cadet experience helps equip young people with the skills and experiences they need to be successful in adult life.

“All that is required is a commitment to get stuck in, a willingness to learn and a desire to make a positive difference in young people’s lives.

“No experience is required as all necessary training will be provided by the organisation. There are also a lot of great opportunities for personal development in the Sea Cadets.”

Brackley Sea Cadet unit also affords cadets to complete their Duke of Edinburgh Awards,and earn water sports qualifications.

The potential loss of the unit is obviously concerning to its young members.

Leading Junior Cadet Robert Knight, aged 11, said: “I’d be really sad, it would be like something was missing. I really enjoy going and would miss learning about new things and all the fun stuff too.

He added: “My favourite thing is kayaking, it’s really fun to get out on the water. I also went on Junior Summer Camp which was the best week ever, I didn’t even miss home.”

Adult volunteers are able to complete nationally recognised courses in leadership and management as well as becoming a qualified instructor in activities like yachting and kayaking.

Brackley’s unit meet every Friday between 7pm and 9pm. To find out more information about volunteering email info@brackleyseacadets.org.uk or call 07955 896890.