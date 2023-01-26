Brackley residents set to be connected to full fibre network ahead of schedule
Engineers working to connect more than 2,800 properties to Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband network say homeowners in Brackley are set to have access to ultrafast speeds ahead of schedule.
The work is part of a £97m investment in Northamptonshire by rural broadband provider Gigaclear, which is expanding its network to market towns and communities in the county.
Gigaclear delivery director Tony Smith said: “We’re making great headway in Brackley to extend our network and it’s looking as if we’ll be able to connect the first homes sooner than we had anticipated, with the first homes available to order our services as early as next month (February).”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Where possible, Gigaclear is utilising existing Openreach ducts and poles in order to minimise disruption during the build phase, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Mr Smith added: “Having access to reliable and fast broadband speeds is no longer a luxury but is necessary in order for many people to live their lives fully, whether it’s working from home, streaming or accessing other online entertainment."