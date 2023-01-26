Brackley residents set to be connected to full fibre network ahead of schedule

Engineers are working ahead of schedule to connect Brackley residents to full fibre broadband

The work is part of a £97m investment in Northamptonshire by rural broadband provider Gigaclear, which is expanding its network to market towns and communities in the county.

Gigaclear delivery director Tony Smith said: “We’re making great headway in Brackley to extend our network and it’s looking as if we’ll be able to connect the first homes sooner than we had anticipated, with the first homes available to order our services as early as next month (February).”

Where possible, Gigaclear is utilising existing Openreach ducts and poles in order to minimise disruption during the build phase, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.