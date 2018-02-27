Brackley residents could soon dive in at improved leisure centre

Expansion of Brackley Leisure Centre is shaping up with works scheduled to be finished this summer.

New facilities will include a new 25-metre six lane swimming pool, learner pool and a wet side changing area.

There will also be a new reception area, cafe, meeting room, refurbished dry-side changing facilities, bespoke spinning studio and a new 100 station health and fitness suite.

Karen Cooper, South Northants councillor for health and wellbeing, said: “Health and fitness is becoming increasingly important on a national scale, so it’s vital that locally we provide people with the facilities they need to lead active, healthy lifestyles.

“This new development also paves the way for encouraging young people who are just getting into sport and those who are less active, to come along and try out the facilities.”

Alex Godfrey, regional director for Parkwood Leisure, said: “This is a really exciting time for us, seeing the project through to fruition and knowing what a difference it will make to the community is tremendously rewarding. We look forward to unveiling the finished article to residents in the near future.”

Visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/leisurecentres for more information.