Brackley pupils combine art and learning in poppy memorial

Pupils at Brackley’s Bracken Leas Primary School decided to get creative for their Armistice display in the schools glass hallway.

The students brought together a whole rage of household objects utilising a number of materials to make the poppies.

Bracken Leas Primary School Armistice art display NNL-181113-163903001

Included in the display are poppies that incorporate a mixture of media, textures and skills to create including old bottles, egg boxes, wire, buttons and fabric.

Year 4 teacher and art coordinator Sarah Messer said: “Each year group had a different style of poppy to create and we then combined them and put them up as our school display for the centenary of the end of WWI.

“As a school we are working to improve and enhance art throughout the school. To improve the children’s art skills.”

Year 6 pupils painted the sunset backdrop to the poppy display while the whole school learnt about WWII.

Bracken Leas Primary School Armistice art display features poppies made from a range of materials and textures NNL-181113-164242001

Adam Kavas, Year 3 pupil, said: “I enjoyed doing the little black bit in the middle. Getting bits of black paper and sticking them in the middle.”

Megan Toulson, a Year 6 pupil who helped create the background, said: “We did it from our own experience.”