Brackley Motorcycle festival celebrates its ten year anniversary

Brackley Town Centre will be alive with the roar of throaty V-Twins, vintage two strokes and race tuned straight fours as hundreds of motorcycles roll into town for this weekend’s Brackley Festival of Motorcycling.

Now in its tenth year the festival is more than a collection of bikes for the hardened enthusiast but a day long celebration of all things two wheels alongside fairground rides, death defying stunts and live music.

The High Street will once again become a makeshift circuit this year, celebrating the motorcycles of Italy.

Grand Prix bikes from the 1950s through to the 1980s will be on display as well as some Ducati superbikes from the early 2000s.

No motorcycle festival would be complete without a Wall of Death and the Fox family will bring the original wall to this year’s event.

One of only two in the country the attraction first appeared in the UK in 1929.

New for this year is Custom Village featuring some of the craziest bike designs in the UK.

There will be a custom bike show in which ten bikes that have arrived on the day will be entered into the fans’ favourite ballot. They will be joined by pre-invited competition winning customs.

There will be a chance to win the cost of your CBT training via a skills competition, bike experiences and dozens of trade stands.

The festival begins at 10am on Sunday, August 12, tickets are £10 on the day.

Visit www.brackleyfestivalofmotorcycling.co.uk/