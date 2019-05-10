Brackley building wins Royal Institute of British Architects award

The awards ceremony was held last night to honor the architectural triumphs within the East Midlands.

Brackley Town Hall was one of three buildings singled out at the prestigious awards ceremony, held at Nottingham Trent University, for recognition of their architectural excellence.

Brackley Town Hall was one of three winning buildings (courtesy RIBA)

Regional Jury Chair, Colin McColl, said: “The jury was pleased to visit a variety of scales of architecture across the East Midlands and it was clear from these how clients and their architects had a deep passion for the buildings that were shortlisted.

"On considered review of the awards criteria the jury felt that each winner, on their own merits, challenged and moved the regional debate forward as to how architecture and the process of rigorously delivered good design matters at all scales and should, positively influence individuals, organisations and entire communities.”

The RIBA said of Brackley Town Hall: "The sense of modesty and consideration is palpable on arrival at this early 18th century market hall, which was radically extended in the 19th century and now, after years of decline, has been reimagined by the architect to provide a revitalised community space.

"This boldness is carried through into new interventions that help connect the town hall to its surroundings and neatly provide modern needs in a historic building. These include new service pod structures on the ground and first floors and the activation of a previously unused attic space.

The beautiful interior staircase of Brackley Town Hall (courtesy RIBA)

"Town halls can bring a community together, and in this sensitive transformation, Brackley has regained its focus."

RIBA East Midlands Award winners will also be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, which will be announced on Thursday, June 27.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.