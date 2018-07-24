Boost for craft business after helping hand from former Dragon Theo Paphitis

Former dragon and entrepreneur Theo Paphitis has given the owner of The Crafty Lass in Lower Boddington a boost.

Paula Milner tweeted Theo about her craft workshops business during Small Business Sunday and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his 500,000 Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 2,200 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won #SBS and are grateful to have support from Theo.

“We are thankful he has recognised our hard work building The Crafty Lass brand and are very excited for what the future may hold.”

The Crafty Lass is also profiled on the SBS website at www.theopaphitissbs.com.

Theo said: “My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Paula and The Crafty Lass every success.”

To get a retweet from Theo tweet him about your business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS.