Bomb disposal unit called to Upper Heyford after two unexploded devices found

Two unexploded ‘historic ordnance’ devices have been found in Upper Heyford with the bomb disposal unit called to safely dispose of them.

One was discovered in rubble by the new housing estate off Camp Road at around 3.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 2) while another has been located today (Wednesday).

Police Tape

A police cordon has been set up around the site and the road was closed yesterday, but the road has now reopened with the cordon still in place

Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit are currently attending to assess the device found today after dealing with the other one yesterday.

Thames Valley Police wrote on Facebook: “There is no impact on the local primary school which is open as usual.

“Members of the public are, however, advised to avoid the immediate area until further notice.”

The site is a former base of the US Air Force during the Second World War and Cold War, but is now due for around 1,000 new homes.