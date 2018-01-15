Bodicote’s young and old unite after TV inspiration

An unlikely partnership between two Banbury entities has been so successful it has become a permanent fixture for the new year.

Fairholme House, a residential care home and Kingsfield Nursery School, both in Bodicote, began their relationship last year after nursery owner, Joanna Shaw, was inspired by a TV show.

Joanna said: “In July last year I watched a Channel 4 documentary called ‘Old People’s Home for 4 year olds’.

“I was very moved and inspired by it so contacted, and visited Fairholme’s manager Jacquie Moss, and activities co-ordinator Julie in the summer holiday, to put my idea forward that we visit Fairholme House once a week.

She added: “The idea was very well received, so we started in September, on a Friday, and will continue to do so.”

Over Christmas the children dressed in festive costume, sung carols and exchanged gifts.

Now the holiday period is over the children interact with the care home residents via singing, board games and other interactive activities.

A particular favourite with the care home residents are balloon games and the interaction with the children has had a profound on some of the more reclusive residents.

Joanna said: “The delight of the residents is very obvious, and all the children thoroughly enjoy their visits.”

The Friday morning collaborations have now become a clear favourite with both the children and residents alike and interactions of this kind have been shown to slow the onset of dementia.

Joanna added: “It is amazing isn’t it.

“It goes to show that age has no barriers.”