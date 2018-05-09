Bodicote residents rally round for much-loved Post Office

Bodicote Post Office owners Sally and Stuart Read were on the receiving end of some good news last week as members of the Bodfest Committee presented them with a cheque.

The donation comes after a string of break-ins and vandalism at the shop and will be used for further upgrades to the shop’s security measures.

Rachel Whitrow, treasurer for Bodfest presented the £1,150 donation. She said: “£650 was raised through a quiz night instigated by the residents of the village and £500 came from Bodfest funds. We like to support local charities but this was the exception.”

Sally said: “It’s fantastic. It really is fantastic.”