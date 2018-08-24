Boddington playground is a honeypot for children

The grand opening of Boddington’s playground facility attracted parents and their children from miles around.

The play area incorporates a number of features designed to allow children to climb, swing, slide and fly, including a tree house, climbing sticks and a zip wire.

Boddington Playground has almost everything NNL-180817-105148001

The playground was officially opened on Saturday, August 11 with a ribbon cutting performed by village dignitaries Ella New, Alfie Morrall and Jen Sheers.

Boddington Parish Council and Boddington Village Hall, together with Friends of Boddington, were the driving force behind the inception and creation.

Dr Dennis Burton, chairman of Boddington Parish Council, said: “I am delighted that children of the parish and the surrounding villages will benefit from a fantastic new playground for years to come. Projects like this ensure that Boddington is a family friendly and inclusive place to live and to visit.”

Not content, the ever resourceful village volunteers have plans to continue to create a sports and recreational facility.

Boddington Playground proves a hit NNL-180817-104944001

Parents and children were consulted throughout so the end result could offer inclusive play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities while enhancing the rural environment.

Funding for the build was made possible by a £75,000 grant from HS2 as part of the Community andEnvironment Fund (CEF).

The CEF fund has been created by HS2 to add benefit to communities along the route that are “demonstrably disrupted” by the construction of Phase One of HS2.

Northamptonshire company Wicksteed Playgrounds designed and built the recreational facility.