Bloxham split over plan for plant nursery home outside village limits

Plans to allow a plant nursery owner to develop a stable into a supervisor’s home have divided opinion in Bloxham.

Horticulturalist John Wyatt of Wyatts of Great Rollright has been using an old paddock off Ell’s Lane as a nursery to bring on plants for sale.

Now Mr Wyatt wants to convert the stable into a home for a worker to increase security and protect stock.

Villagers have welcomed the garden facility. But Bloxham Parish Council, which has fought against extensive housing development recently, says the site is outside the boundaries in the village plan and fears a precedent will be set, leading to yet more speculative development.

Villager Geoff Mollard said: “John Wyatt has offered to put a covenant on the land to prevent any development whatsoever on that land unless the parish council agreed.

“The nursery is super and support for it in the village is huge. More than 60 people have written to the district council to support the application. The house would be no bigger than the current building. He just wants a supervisor for his stock.”

Parish council chairman Jenny Yates said: “Mr Wyatt’s application will be discussed at our planning meeting on May 24. He and his supporters can put their case and hear us as we debate it. We don’t give the final yea or nay – we are only a consultee.

“If councillors on the planning committee make a decision it will be in line with the neighbourhood and local plans. We shouldn’t pick and choose what policies we follow. We have another application forward for 150 more homes in Tadmarton Road so you can see why we’re twitchy,” she said.