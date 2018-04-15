Bloxham’s rallying call to join milestone celebration

A rallying call has gone out to vintage vehicle owners to be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of one of the area’s most popular events.

The Banbury Steam Rally was first launched in 1968 and will celebrate its anniversary by hosting its most action-packed programme to date.

Brian Wells, on behalf of Banbury Steam Society, said: “The Banbury Steam Rally has withstood five decades and is as popular now as it was the day it launched.

“Since its inaugural event in 1968, the rally has grown from a one-day vintage vehicle display to a weekend programme of activities to entertain the entire family.

“In its early days, due to the lack and infrequency of transport, the event only attracted locals from the surrounding area.

“Ironically, as transport has modernised and become more readily available, the rally has pulled crowds in from the UK and beyond as history enthusiasts and families come together to enjoy a weekend of vintage vehicles, family fun and amazing attractions.”

He added: “As we celebrate the milestone of our 50th anniversary, we want as many exhibitors as possible to join us in making this our greatest year to date.”

This year, the programme will feature vehicles including steam engines, miniature steam, commercial and military vehicles, classic cars, motorbikes, tractors and models.

Guests can peruse stalls selling crafts, admire flypasts scheduled for each day or relax whilst watching arena shows.

Children will be spoilt for choice with pets corner, a funfair and fairground organs to choose from.

Food, licensed bars and live music will also be available throughout the day.

Camping is available for those who would like to make the most of the weekend and dogs are welcome if kept on a short lead.

The event takes place on June 23 and 24, from 10am to 5pm, at Smiths Field on the Milton Road, Bloxham, with entertainment until late for those already on site.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £6 for under 16s and under fives enter free. To find out more and details of how to exhibit, visit www.banbury-rally.co.uk.