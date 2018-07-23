Bloxham residents ‘less unhappy’ over garage totem

The Bloxham garage totem sign fight may be over as the council approved a resubmitted retrospective planning application at last Thursday’s planning committee meeting.

Motor Fuel Ltd had originally submitted a plan to the committee, discussed at the June 21 meeting, for part retrospective planning permission for one PID internally lit sign standing 6.5 metres tall, two banners and five free standing display signs.

The plans were refused for a number of reasons which included its enormous size, disruption to surrounding residents and the proposed signs possibly being a distraction or impedance to motorists.

The amended plans saw the existing totem sign, erected without consent, reduced in size to 5 metres with the provision that the only illuminations between the hours of 9pm and 6am be of the minimal level needed and just for the prices of petrol.

It also called for approval for two free standing posters.

Cllr Chris Heath, who was vocal in her opposition to the original plan said the residents of Bloxham were “less unhappy than they were before.”

She added: “They’re not positively happy as they think other things could be done, it could be toned down, it is a bit garish but it has come down in height and with it not being illuminated apart from petrol prices, this has made them a little less unhappy. “

Cllr Heath put forward the motion to approve the amended plan which was seconded by Cllr Colin Clarke.

It was approved with no objections.