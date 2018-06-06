Bloxham Fun Day returns for second year this weekend

Organisers of Bloxham Fun Day are hoping to build on the successful first year when the community festival returns on Saturday (June 9).

Attractions and activities for all the family will be at Jubilee Park from 1-7pm, including interesting animals, a climbing wall, a circus skills workshop and human table football.

Elsewhere in the village there is a badminton rally world record attempt, a table tennis robot challenge at Ex-Servicemans Hall, and a dog show.

A variety of bands will be playing on stage until 7pm but the music continues at the Elephant and Castle pub.

As well as plenty of craft, organisations, food and drink stalls at the park all afternoon.

Organising committee chairman Angela Morris said: “Generally all the events are free and it’s just a nice day for people to turn up with a picnic and have a great time.”

The first Bloxham Fun Day was last year which grew out of Bloxfest, as the organisers wanted a festival to bring the village together with more than just music, Angela said.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bloxhamfunday.