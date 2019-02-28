Bloxham dentists’ makes it fun for kids to get teeth checked

A dental surgery in Bloxham made a visit to the dentist for children a little bit less frightening by holding a special day for them.

More than 100 children visited Bloxham Dental @ Banbury and were given colouring competitions and word searches by the tooth fairy receptionists.

Dentists gave free check-ups and fluoride varnish applications while Aldi and Tesco donated fresh fruit and water to hand out to the children on the day.

From April 1 the surgery will be providing a children’s NHS orthodontic service.