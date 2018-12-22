Big thanks to Banbury for shoebox donations

More than 1,800 shoeboxes filled with Christmas presents have been shipped to poor children in Romania from Banbury.

The annual Operation Christmas Child appeal sees hundreds of shoeboxes donated and processed by volunteers at The People’s Church for less-fortunate children all over the world.

Area co-ordinator Eunice Harradine said: “Every year I am thrilled at the response we have from caring, generous people in the Banbury area. I would like to thank everyone who contributed in any and every way.”

Among the many donors were DHL in Banbury which dropped off 43 shoeboxes they had packed for Operation Christmas Child. DHL operations manager Nick Hill said: “We do a lot of fundraising on site for local charities and this was completely different to what we would normally do, it gives us the opportunity to give something more personal to someone who desperately needs this and most importantly puts a smile on child’s face at Christmas.”