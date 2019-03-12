‘Big push’ needed to bring rare Roman coins found near Edge Hill ‘home’

The campaign to bring a rare hoard of Roman coins found near Edge Hill ‘back home’ has passed the halfway mark but needs a ‘big push’ to reach the £62,000 goal.

The largest-ever collection of coins from AD 68-69 was found at an archaeological site in 2015 but was only made public last month for Market Hall Museum’s fundraising appeal.

Warwickshire County Council curator of human history Sara Wear with Cllr David Reilly and more Roman coins NNL-190219-155014001

County councillor Dave Reilly said he was pleased with how the community has got involved with £44,000 raised so far but £18,000 is still needed in four months to acquire the coins from the British Museum .

“This is an amazingly important find for Warwickshire and our Roman past,” the Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, heritage and culture said.

“I am delighted with the response so far from Warwickshire residents and businesses they have really got behind the campaign!”

The £44,000 raised so far is made up of two large grants, £30,000 from the V&A Purchase Grant Fund and £14,000 from the Art Fund.

Warwickshire County Council curator of human history Sara Wear with some other Roman coins from the same period as the ones found at Edge Hill NNL-190219-155002001

A fundraising evening has been organised to help make up the £18,000 remaining, £3,000 of which must be raised locally, and Cllr Reilly is confident of hitting the target in time.

“I am also very grateful to the V&A Purchase Grant Fund and the Art Fund for their generous contributions,” he said.

“We still have some way to go but, with the fundraising evening and the donations at the museum, I am confident that we will ‘bring the hoard home’ for Warwickshire’s residents and visitors to enjoy for generations to come.”

The 78 silver denarii coins were uncovered in a collection of 440 pieces found buried in a ceramic pot during a dig near Warmington.

One of the silver denarii coins. Photo by Warwickshire County Council.

They were made during a period of civil war which saw four different emperors in a year, all of whom made their own coins and destroyed previous ones, making any surviving relics very rare.

The campaign to bring them back to the museum in Warwick, where another large hoard of Roman coins found near Warmington in 2008 are also on display.

The fundraising evening will be hosted at Market Hall Museum from 7pm-10pm on Friday, April 5.

Dr Stanley Ireland of Warwick University, who catalogued the first south Warwickshire Hoard, will give a talk.

While guests will have a rare chance to see the pot that the coins were found in and some examples from the previous Roman hoard, along with other ancient treasures from Warwickshire.

During the evening a raffle and auction will be held with all proceeds going to the campaign, along with all profits from the tickets and the bar. Local businesses have been very generous, donating amazing prizes.

Tickets cost £20 and include a complimentary glass of Prosecco on arrival, and canapés. Tickets can be purchased from the museum by calling 01926 412500.

The donation boxes have been specially branded within the museum with all proceeds up to the fundraiser going towards the appeal.

Any businesses wishing to donate a prize for the auction and raffle can contact louisejennings@warwickshire.gov.uk