Bid for 60 homes on Adderbury field despite double rejection

Plans for up to 60 homes in Adderbury on land twice turned down for development have been submitted to Cherwell District Council.

Manchester-based developers Hollins Strategic Land LLP is behind the application for the site off Berry Hill Road currently used for stabling horses.

Concerns have been raised about how appropriate the location is for new homes with no pavements to walk to the village centre.

In 2006, an application for 17 homes on the same field was rejected by Cherwell and dismissed on appeal. A plan for a bungalow was denied a year earlier.

A planning statement by the developers says: “The application site constitutes sustainable development, is an appropriate location to deliver new housing and there are no adverse impacts arising from the proposal that would outweigh its many benefits.”

Objectors have questioned the developer’s claim Adderbury has a lot of amenities to support further growth.

There are also complaints about the need for more homes as 187 have been built or given permission since 2013, and the development would out-of-keeping with the area.

The deadline for comments is December 27 but Adderbury Parish Council has requested an extension so it can be discussed at its January meeting.

To view the plans, search for reference 17/02394/OUT on Cherwell’s website.