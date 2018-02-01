BGN crowned Sports School of the Year

Blessed George Napier School is celebrating this week as they were once again crowned Oxfordshire Sports School of the Year for the second time in succession.

Presented at a gala event at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, the award is the culmination of a year’s hard work which saw BGN win 24 district championships and 13 county team champions.

Although impressive the award takes into consideration many other factors in addition to sporting success.

Head of PE, Stewart Orton said: “It’s awarded for participation numbers; the opportunity to play sport; how high profile sport is in the school, we have a sports council; inclusion, it’s accessible to every student; then team success and leadership, we’re very strong on leadership.”