Best places to grab a coffee in South Shields for your seafront stroll

From Minchellas to Scoop and Bean - South Shields seafront is home to many places to grab a cup of coffee to accompany your walk.

We have a stunning seafront here in South Shields, and our Sandhaven Beach was actually named the Sunday Times Beach of the Year in 2022.

Now that the weather is picking up and we are experiencing more sunshine as the months go on, we are more likely to go for a stroll along our coastline.

Sometimes a coffee (or other hot drink), can be the perfect addition to a seaside stroll. So, we have compiled a list of the best places to grab a coffee on the seafront.

Toney Minchella’s Grill and Ice Cream Bar

Toney Minchella’s Grill and Ice Cream bar which is located right on the seafront serve delicious coffee with a range of syrup flavours to choose from. They are open from 7am, 7 days a week.

Scoop and Bean

Located within the Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, Scoop and Bean is a coffee and award winning ice cream parlour. They are open from 10am until 5pm on Monday to Friday, and 10am until 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Log Cabin Fisheries

Right next door to Scoop and Bean is The Log Cabin Fisheries who serve delicious fish and chips. However if you are after a cheap cup of coffee, then you can get one here for only £2. They are open from 10.30am until 8pm, Monday to Friday.

Minchella & Co

Minchella & Co which is located at the South Shields amphitheatre, is a South Shields staple, and has been for many years. Although they are mostly loved for their ice cream, they also serve coffee in a variety of sizes, strengths and flavours. They are open from 10am until 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Toney Minchella @ South Promenade

Another place to grab a lovely cup of coffee courtesy of Toney Minchella. This hut is located in the South Promenade Car Park between the amphitheatre and the Sand Dancer pub. They are open from 9.30am until 5pm every day.

Sandhaven Beach

Colmans Seafood Temple

Lastly, located underneath Colmans Seafood Temple is a takeaway restaurant, where you can pick up award-winning fish and chips to go and of course, a cup of coffee! They are open from 11am until 7pm Monday to Sunday.