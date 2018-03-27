Best place to live in the Midlands is . . .

Shipston has been named as the best place to live in the Midlands for the second consecutive year by The Sunday Times.

The Warwickshire market town was praised for its ‘Cotswold charm without the tourists’, community spirit and house prices by the newspaper, which revealed its top tens on Friday.

Shipston on Stour has been named as the best place to live in The Midlands. Mayor Cllr. Dan Scobie. NNL-180320-212006009

Shipston mayor Dan Scobie said he wholeheartedly agreed with the praise for the town, saying he was proud of its community spirit.

“I obviously think Shipston is a special place and I’m glad to see that recognised,” he said.

“It’s important to see the reasons behind it and when it talks about people being friendly and welcoming, I believe that is the greatest accolade you can give.

“Our events are a big part of that as they bring people together. The events we run are all free and help towards a social cohesion we find is being lost in so many places.

Shipston on Stour has been named as the best place to live in The Midlands. NNL-180320-212130009

“So we’re very proud of that and to be recognised for the second year running.”

Meanwhile, Chadlington near Chipping Norton was named as the second best place to live in the south east.

Shipston on Stour has been named as the best place to live in The Midlands. NNL-180320-212054009

Shipston on Stour has been named as the best place to live in The Midlands. NNL-180320-212106009

Shipston on Stour has been named as the best place to live in The Midlands. NNL-180320-212141009